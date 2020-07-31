A small, but steady, trend of increases in COVID-19 cases in Otsego County continued Friday, as the Department of Health reported three new cases.
According to a media release, there are now 13 active cases in the county. Three people are hospitalized with the disease. There have been 105 confirmed cases since tracking of COVID-19 began. Eighty-seven people have recovered and five have died.
According to the release, 249 people were tested Thursday.
Chenango County reported one new case Friday, bringing it's total since tracking began to 206.
According to a media release, one person is hospitalized and 162 are under active quarantine. There have been 186 people who have recovered from the disease, while seven have died.
Officials said 16,287 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the county.
Delaware County Public Health also reported one positive lab result Friday.
There have now been 95 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those, 85 people were discharged from care after recovering. Six have died.
According to a media release four people are isolating at home and 39 under mandatory quarantine. One is under precautionary quarantine. There are none hospitalized.
