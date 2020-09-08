SUNY Oneonta announced a total of 684 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students Tuesday, Sept. 8. No employees have tested positive to date. A total of 151 students are isolating on campus and 43 are in quarantine awaiting test results, according to a media release.
Before SUNY Oneonta issued its second case update Tuesday, Otsego County reported a total of 823 confirmed cases, up 16 from the day prior. Each of the county’s 16 new cases, reported before the college’s second update, are SUNY Oneonta students, according to a media release.
Of Otsego County’s 823 total confirmed cases, 701 are linked to SUNY Oneonta and are either students or close contacts of students, and 11 are Hartwick College students. No individuals are hospitalized.
Delaware County’s COVID-19 case total remained at 114 Tuesday, with no new cases reported. Of those, 102 have recovered, six are isolating at home, none are hospitalized and six are deceased, according to a media release. Seventy-three individuals are under mandatory quarantine and none are under precautionary quarantine.
SUNY Delhi conducted one additional COVID-19 test as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the testing total to seven, but reported no new positive cases in addition to the six previously reported on its COVID dashboard.
Delaware County has conducted 15,422 tests on 7,069 individuals to date. Of those, 6,927 have produced negative results.
SUNY Cobleskill has not updated its COVID dashboard since the week of Sept. 4, when one new case was reported. Schoharie County has not issued a COVID-19 update since Aug. 21, when 76 total cases were reported.
Chenango County reported eight active cases out of its 235 total Tuesday. One individual is hospitalized, 207 have recovered, seven are deceased and 101 individuals are in quarantine, according to a media release. The county has conducted 24,445 tests to date.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.