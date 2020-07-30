Otsego County recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the last two days.
According to a media release from the county Department of Health, two new cases were reported Thursday, July 30, with one new case the previous day.
There have been 102 total confirmed cases during the pandemic and there are 10 active cases, according to the release. Three people are hospitalized.
There have been five deaths from COVID-19 and 87 have recovered from illness. There were 205 people on quarantine as of Thursday and 75 people were tested Wednesday.
Chenango County reported two new cases Thursday; Delaware County reported none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.