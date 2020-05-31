Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Chenango County on Sunday, May 31, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 132. Chenango was the only local county to report new cases by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
One resident is hospitalized, according to a media release from Chenango Department of Health, five people are deceased and 92 have recovered, all the same as Saturday.
Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 107 are under mandatory quarantine, unchanged from Saturday according to the release. To date, the county has conducted 3,890 tests.
The Delaware County total number of confirmed cases remained at 73 for the fifth day.
Four residents are isolating at home, six are hospitalized, four are deceased and 59 have recovered, up one since Sunday, according to a media release. Two people are under precautionary quarantine and 18 are under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,564 tests on 2,038 individuals. Sixteen tests have results pending and 1,926 produced negative results.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update since Wednesday, when 65 total cases were reported, with 57 recoveries and five people who have died.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
