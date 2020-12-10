Chenango County has reported another COVID-19 death.
A Thursday media release from Chenango County Public Health said, "Earlier this week we lost another resident associated with COVID-19. Their family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."
There have now been 14 deaths in Chenango County.
According to the media release, there are 99 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 480 under quarantine.
There have been 767 confirmed cases in Chenango County since tracking began.
