The area county hardest hit by COVID-19 has reported another death from the virus.
"This morning we are confirming Chenango County's 73rd COVID-19 attributed death," a Friday, April 23, media release from Chenango County Public Heath said. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased."
According to the release, there are 136 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 638 under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 3,156 cases since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported nine new cases Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 88 active cases and three people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.0% and the seven-day average was 1.3%
The county has recorded 4,276 cases and 59 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported 17 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 108 active cases, with 15 people hospitalized and 219 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has has 2,258 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported six new cases Friday. The county has had 1,579 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the positivity rate was 2.03%, the lowest one-day rate since Nov. 5. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.45%, the lowest since Nov. 10.
There were 3,387 people hospitalized, the least since Nov. 28. There were 786 patients in intensive care units and 483 intubated.
There were 45 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"New Yorkers are once again showing their communities and the nation the meaning of New York Tough," Cuomo said. "The progress we have made statewide in the decrease of infections and hospitalizations and the increase in vaccinations is bringing us closer than ever before to reaching our goals and putting an end to this COVID nightmare."
