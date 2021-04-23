The area county hardest hit by COVID-19 has reported another death from the virus.
"This morning we are confirming Chenango County's 73rd COVID-19 attributed death," a media release from Chenango County Public Heath said. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased."
According to the release, there are 136 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 638 under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 3,156 cases since the pandemic began.
