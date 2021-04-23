GOODYEAR LAKE - George H. Yager, 69, of Goodyear Lake, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. A Celebration of Life service will be private. Arrangements are by t…