The region reached a grim milestone Monday, as the COVID-19 death toll in the four-county area reached 100.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported deaths on Sunday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 25.
According to Monday's report, there were 21 new cases. There are now 238 active cases, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,617 confirmed cases and 27 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County officials also announced Monday that an Oneonta bar may have been a source of COVID exposure.
According to a media release, anyone who was at the Red Jug Pug at 195 S. Main St. in Oneonta between 6 p.m. and closing on Thursday, Jan. 21, should monitor themselves for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested and isolate. Those with questions or concerns should call 607-547-4231
Delaware County also reported two more deaths Monday.
The county reported 31 new cases Monday, after reporting 13 Saturday and 18 Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 177 active cases in the county, with 19 people hospitalized and 346 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,152 cases and 32 deaths since tracking of the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
According to a Monday morning media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 239 active cases in the county, with 22 people hospitalized and 647 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,926 confirmed cases and 35 COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County since tracking of the disease began.
The Schoharie County Department of Health announced its sixth COVID-19 death late Friday on its Facebook page. It also noted the recent spike in cases.
"There have been a total of 943 cases, and over 800 of those cases have occurred since mid-November and the beginning of the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year's holiday cycle," the Friday post said.
Schoharie reported six new cases Monday and has now recorded 981, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
The department also posted the announcement of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an auction held by Michael's Auction Service on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 17, at The Quality Inn and Suites at 160 Holiday Way in Schoharie.
According to the notice, those who attended the auction should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Those who develop symptoms should be tested for COVID-19 and isolate themselves from others while waiting for results.
