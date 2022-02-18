The Otsego County Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 108.
There were seven people hospitalized with the disease as of the Friday, Feb. 18, report on the department's website. The level of community transmission of COVID-19 was listed as "high," with the seven-day average of positive tests at 5.6%.
Delaware County Public Health, in its weekly report, said there was one COPVID-19 death there. The county has lost 99 residents to the disease.
Delaware reported 100 new cases during the past week.
Chenango and Schoharie counties did not report any deaths from COVID during the past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.