Otsego County reported the region's worst single day for COVID-19 deaths Monday.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Health Department, four deaths were recorded Monday, bringing the county's total to 16.
In line with practice throughout the pandemic, no further information regarding the deaths was released.
The county reported nine new cases Monday. There are now 89 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,845 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Another Delaware County resident also died from COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
The announcement of the county's 12th death was part of the daily report on COVID statistics from Delaware County Public Health on Dec. 27. No further information on the death was provided. It followed a death reported on Dec. 25.
The county reported 12 new cases Friday, nine Saturday, five Sunday and 18 Monday.
According to Monday's media release, there are 97 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 276 under mandatory quarantine. There have been 677 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
The number of cases in Chenango County increased by nearly 90 over the holiday weekend.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, the number of cases was at 1,108 Monday, up from 1,020 Thursday.
There are 138 active cases in the county, the report said, with nine people hospitalized and 511 under active quarantine.
There have been 16 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Monday. The county has recorded 516 cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the New York State Department of Health, will offer free COVID-19 testing at its Schoharie County health centers this week for asymptomatic individuals. Appointments are required. Call 315-412-58-75 to schedule an appointment.
Testing will be available Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sharon Springs Health Center and Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cobleskill Primary Care Center and from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Middleburgh Health Center.
The Otsego County Department of Health is offering guidance to those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
In a media release, the department said on-call nurses receiving frequent questions over the weekend about what people should do if a friend or family member advises that a person may in the past couple days. They offered the following advice:
• Do not call the on-call nurse. The department is very busy following up on positive cases.
• Stay at home. Quarantine yourself. Do not go to work.
• If you are not having symptoms, you should not rush to get a test. Testing too early after exposure can give you negative results. Even if you test negative you still need to quarantine. Having a negative test in the first 10 days after exposure does NOT get you out of quarantine.
• If the infected person you were exposed to lives in New York state and identifies you as a contact, you will be notified by a state contact tracer or the local Department of Health. The process may take up to seven days. Remain at home on quarantine while waiting for the call.
• If the infected person you were exposed to lives outside New York and you need quarantine paperwork to remain out of work, you can contact your local Department of Health during normal business hours.
• If you develop symptoms, you should contact your primary care provider and get tested.
"The most important thing to remember is to stay home and limit your contact to others if you have been exposed to COVID or you are having symptoms," the release said.
