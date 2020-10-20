Elementary students at Cooperstown Central School have moved to remote learning after a school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter to district parents, signed by Superintendent Romona Wenck, a member of the elemntary school staff tested positive on Tuesday for the disease. Another staff member and three students have met the criteria for close contact as determined by the Otsego County Department of Health.
"I would like to express my sincere thanks to our staff member for leaving the building immediately upon being notified of a possible exposure, for seeking a test, and for the efforts made in keeping the district fully informed," Wenck said in the letter.
She said the schooI administrative team, including nurses, met and held conversations with the county Department of Health. The district is following all DOH recommendations for following contact tracing and quarantine processes, the letter said. The staff members and the families of the children received phone calls from the school and will be contacted by the DOH.
As a result, grades K through 6 have gone to remote learning for the rest of the week, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Custodial staff has been notified, the letter said, and will continue with daily fogging and thorough cleaning of all instructional spaces. The same practices will be used for all school buses and district vehicles, the letter said.
"It will be our goal to return to the existing hybrid schedule for all grades on Monday, October 26, 2020," the letter said.
Wenck closed the letter, saying, "I would share that while these are challenging times, by working together we will succeed in overcoming the obstacles COVID 19 presents. Please know that we have only the best interests of our students and staff at the forefront of our decisions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.