Although the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit this month warning of high absentee ballot rejections in New York elections, there was not a high number of rejected ballots in The Daily Star's four-county coverage area in the Tuesday, June 23, primary elections.
However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of absentee ballots overall was unprecedented, according to several Board of Election officials in the four counties.
"This was such a unique election, with all eligible voters being mailed an absentee ballot application, that it really cannot be compared to other turnouts," said Mary Lou Monahan, the Republican commissioner of elections in Chenango County.
Chenango County received 4,448 absentee ballots, but rejected only .007%, she said.
That is far from the 14% rejection rate from 2018 cited in a June 8, lawsuit filed for the League of Women Voters by Campaign Legal Center (CLC) and pro bono partner Selendy & Gay.
"New York has consistently had one of the highest absentee ballot rejection rates in the country," the LWV media release said. "In the 2018 general election, state election officials discarded more than 34,000 absentee ballots — or about 14% of all absentee ballots cast. This is, in part, because the state does not notify voters and give them an opportunity to respond when their ballots are in danger of not being counted because of benign issues — like an omitted signature or a perceived discrepancy between the signature on the absentee ballot envelope and the one in their voter registration file."
Signature and envelope infractions were a source of rejected ballots in June, election officials said. But they were not large numbers, nor were they the top reasons for rejections. A majority of the rejected ballots came from ballots postmarked after June 23, or that arrived after the June 30 deadline, the election officials reported.
In Otsego County, which reported the most detailed numbers, there were 2,560 absentee ballots counted in the Democratic presidential primary and 2,972 absentee ballots counted in the New York primaries. There were 49 ballots rejected in the presidential primary, 32 because of late postmark or arrival. In the state primaries, 46 ballots were rejected, 30 because of late postmarks or arrivals.
Other reasons for rejections were deaths before June 22, residents who moved after voting, missing signatures, envelopes and witnesses.
"Statistically, fewer ballots were invalidated for late postmarks than in year's past," said Michael Henrici, the Democratic commissioner of elections in Otsego County.
For instance, in the 2016 presidential primaries, he said, there were 646 absentee ballots and 26 were not counted. And in the 2018 Democratic primaries, there were 230 absentee ballots and 11 were not counted.
The Schoharie County Board of Elections reported 1,730 processed absentee ballots, with 12 rejected in the presidential primary and 16 in the state primary.
The Delaware County Board of Elections reported 2,885 absentee ballots were counted and 44 were rejected, 35 because of late postmarks.
Republican Congressional candidate Ola Hawatmeh has blamed possible fraud from absentee ballots as the reason for her loss in the 19th Congressional District race to Millbrook lawyer Kyle Van De Water.
Hawatmeh led after all the votes were counted on election night, 5,502 to 5,027, but the high number of absentee ballots shifted the race in Van De Water's favor.
According to the Associated Press, Van De Water got 12,159 votes to Hawatmeh's 8,992. Van De Water will face Democratic incumbent Antonio Delgado in the Nov. 3 general election.
