Otsego County officials are warning that patrons of a Unadilla livestock auction may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to a media release, the county's Health Department is seeking to identify and notify individuals who attended a livestock auction at Unadilla Livestock at 38 Maple Ave. in Unadilla on Saturday May 16.
According to the release, a person who lives in another county attended the auction from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. that day has since been confirmed to have COVID-19. The person was not wearing a mask, the release said.
Those who attended the auction during that time frame are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms of COVID 19 can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and a sudden loss of sense of taste or smell. Those people should monitor for symptoms until May 30, the release said.
Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their primary care provider, the COVID Hotline at 607-547-5555 or the Otsego County Deprtment of Health at 607-547-4316 to get tested.
Anyone who knows someone who attended the auction and might not see the media release, such as the Amish community, is asked to let them know to self-monitor for illness.
