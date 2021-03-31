The four-county region passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as confirmed cases surpassed 10,000 and numbers are on an upswing.
Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported 28 new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, she said, there have been 212 new cases reported. There have been more than 150 active cases for the past two weeks and the number has been increasing over the past week.
"We continue to see elevated numbers of new cases per day," Bond said in the release. "While vaccination is well underway we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity."
Currently, 34% of the county population has received at least one dose of vaccine, the release said. "This is great progress and we are on the right path. But we have to continue to practice the public health measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing," Bond said.
The county had 199 active cases, according to Wednesday's report. There were seven people hospitalized.
The testing positivity rate was 1.3%, a bit lower than the seven-day average of 1.8%.
The county has recorded 3,870 cases and 55 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Wednesday. According to its website, there were six active cases and a 14-day average of six cases among those "who are living, working and/or studying on campus." The college no longer posts a tally of total cases recorded during the semester.
SUNY Oneonta reported 14 positive cases in students isolating off campus and nine in students isolating off campus. There were 17 students under mandatory quarantine. The college has had 186 positive cases since Jan. 2, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County's numbers were stark, too, as 42 new cases were reported.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 157 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized and 336 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware County has recorded 1,974 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 135 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 423 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,797 confirmed cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 10 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,411 cases and 14 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,651 people hospitalized, with 899 patients in intensive care units and 533 intubated.
The statewide testing positivity rate was 3.80%. There were 62 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
"COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it's still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens," Cuomo said in a media release. "New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread. Washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We're going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime everyone needs to stay vigilant."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.