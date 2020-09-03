SUNY Oneonta officials reported another 100 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a media release, test results compiled Thursday morning indicated 100 new cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.
The new cases bring the total number since the start of the semester to 389.
The number of students in quarantine on campus remains at 54, unchanged since yesterday, the release said. As of Thursday morning, 100 students who tested positive are in isolation on campus.
