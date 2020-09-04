Otsego County reported 134 new positive tests for coronavirus Friday, Sept. 4, including 132 SUNY Oneonta students and two Hartwick College students.
The new cases brings the total number of students testing positive to 518 at SUNY Oneonta and five at Hartwick, according to Otsego County, and a total of 640 confirmed cases county-wide.
SUNY Oneonta provided significantly different numbers than the county did Friday, saying that only 33 new positive cases were reported Friday, for a total of 540 confirmed cases.
A media release from Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said that the discrepancy in numbers is "due to timing and confirmation of reports received by each entity."
SUNY Oneonta did have some good news amidst its grim week: the first test results of the college's employees reported no positive tests out of 208 samples.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, who closed the Oneonta campus Thursday and asked all students who have tested negative to return home, ordered tighter screenings at SUNY's other 63 campuses Friday, according to a SUNY media release.
The recently approved surveillance testing advancements at Upstate Medical University, as well as the University at Albany, makes 100 percent testing capacity possible for every student on campus every two weeks, the release said. This new requirement will ensure that all SUNY students, faculty, and staff on campus are tested regularly.
“By installing regular surveillance testing of our on-campus population, we will be able to much better identify non-symptomatic carriers who otherwise may not have known to get tested," Malatras said.
The improvements come too late to help SUNY Oneonta, which made the New York Times in a story posed Thursday headlined, "A Few Students Threw Parties. Now an Entire SUNY Campus Is Shut Down."
The city of Oneonta had only about 30 positive cases of COVID during the first five-plus months of the pandemic, only to see the numbers swell rapidly as the SUNY college began classes Monday, Aug. 24. Two cases by Tuesday became 100 by Friday, and Malatras visited to send the college to all-remote learning. Six days later, when the number of positive cases topped 500, Malatras returned to Oneonta to send students home.
However, with many students who have tested positive staying in Oneonta, either in quarantine or isolation, the fears about the outbreak spreading to residents remained high Friday.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig released a statement Friday urging city residents to avoid gathering for Labor Day weekend activities.
"Gatherings should be avoided when possible," Herzig said in the release. "Please wear your mask at all times when you are in any outdoor or indoor public environment. Continue to wash your hands often. You may report any events which appear to jeopardize public health to 607-376-7453. We will strongly enforce all violations which jeopardize our public health."
The state-run free testing sites were busy for three days, and Herzig said he will ask for more resources to help contain the outbreak.
The testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at three Oneonta locations: St. James Church, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center and the Oneonta Armory. Call 833-697-8764 to make an appointment.
"Nothing about this will be easy but we will get through this with the same spirit of shared sacrifice and working together that has been demonstrated through this pandemic," Herzig said in the release. "Oneonta's spirit of Survive, then Thrive has served us well during the past 6 months. I know it will continue to do so."
