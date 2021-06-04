Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that New York's seven-day statewide COVID-19 testing positivity rate fell to 0.56% — the 60th consecutive day of decline, down 84 percent from the previous peak of 3.57 percent on April 4, and down 93 percent from the post-holiday peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4. A media release from Cuomo's office said New York's seven-day average positivity rate is the lowest of any state in the country for the third consecutive day, per Johns Hopkins University.
The daily statewide positivity rate was 0.42%.
There were 916 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the least since Oct. 17, the release said. There were 15 COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.
"We're working night and day to beat back this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel, but the key remains vaccinations and we need to get as many shots in arms as possible in every corner of this state," Cuomo said. "Our numbers are trending in the right direction and much of the economy has been reopened but we cannot lose sight of our vaccination goals. For everyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated, remember that you don't just protect yourself with the shot — you protect family, friends and our state, so make an appointment or walk into a site today."
Locally, Otsego County reported two new cases Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were six active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate and the seven-day average were both 0.6%.
The county has recorded 4,471 cases and 63 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County also reported two new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 12 active cases in the county and 68 people under active quarantine. There were no cases requiring hospitalization.
Chenango has recorded 3,475 confirmed cases and 77 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported one new case Friday. The county has had 1,690 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County no longer issues daily reports, but issues weekly reports on Thursdays.
