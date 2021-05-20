Curbside COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in Delhi this summer.
According to a media release, Delaware County Public Health nurses will offer curbside single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccinations in front of the Public Health office at 99 Main St. in Delhi from noon to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning May 26, during the Delhi Farmer’s Market.
All individuals 18 years of age and older who live in the United States are eligible to be vaccinated.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
With COVID-19 infections falling, Delaware County Public Health announced Thursday that it will stop issuing updates each weekday and will instead issue a weekly report each Thursday.
Delaware reported two new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there were 25 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 93 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,371 cases and 47 death since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 55 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 240 under active quarantine.
Chenango has recoded 3,432 confirmed cases and 76 COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported four new cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 28 active cases and two people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.3% and the seven-day average was 0.6%.
There have been 4,434 confirmed cases and 62 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported just one new case for the second day in a row. The county has had 1,671 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.85 percent, the lowest since Sept. 11. The seven-day average was 1.02%, the lowest since Sept. 26. It reflected 45 straight days of decline, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
There were 1,490 people hospitalized in the state, with 339 in intensive care units and 208 intubated.
There were 18 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"New York State is open — we relaxed all the rules, including the CDC guidance, and life is resuming," Cuomo said in the release. "If you look at where we are today, the numbers are really promising — our overall positivity rate is a fraction of what it is nationwide and more than half of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. But COVID is still not over and what we do today determines what will happen tomorrow, so I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing all necessary safety precautions and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven't done so already."
