COVID-19 infection rates remained low across the region Friday.
Otsego County reported four new cases.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 25 active cases and one person hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.1% positive and the seven-day average was 0.9%.
The county has recorded 4,465 cases and 63 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases during the week between May 21 and May 27.
According to its weekly report, issued after deadline Thursday, there were 16 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 69 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,385 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County Public Health nurses will offer curbside single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccinations in front of the Public Health office at 99 Main St. in Delhi from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during the Delhi Farmer’s Market, according to a media release..
All individuals 18 years of age and older who live in the United States are eligible to be vaccinated
For more information, call 607-832-5200.
Chenango County reported four new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 24 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized and 100 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,462 confirmed cases and 77 deaths from COVID since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported one new case Friday. the county has had 1,686 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest daily positivity rate since the COVID-19 crisis began.
According to a media release, the rate was 0.59%. The previous record low Was 0.65% on Aug. 27.
The seven-day average positivity of all 10 regions of the state falls below 2.0% for the first time Since Oct. 28, the release said.
The statewide seven-day average declined for the 53rd straight day, to 0.76%.
There were 1,169 people hospitalized, with 304 in intensive care units and 178 intubated. There were 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.
"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Cuomo said in the release. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus — the vaccine. It's free, accessible, and effective."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.