New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that performing arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity beginning immediately.
According to a media release, venues can host up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors. If attendees present proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors or 500 people outdoors. Social distancing, face coverings, health screening and other health protocols will be required.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the region continues to rise.
Otsego County reported 25 new cases Friday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 185 active cases, with 10 people hospitalized. The testing positivity rate was 2.0% and the seven-day average was 2.5%. The county has had 3,909 cases and 55 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Friday. According to its website, the college had nine active cases and a 14-day average of six cases. The college no longer posts a tally of its total cases.
SUNY Oneonta reported 24 positive cases off campus and six on campus. There were 75 students under mandatory quarantine. The college has had 198 cases since Jan. 2, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County reported 21 new cases Friday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 181 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized and 381 under mandatory quarantine. The county has had 2,023 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday.According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 136 active cases, with 10 people hospitalized and 495 under quarantine. The county has recorded 2,835 confirmed cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases. It has had 1,424 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,540 people hospitalized, with 913 patients in intensive care units and 565 intubated.
The statewide testing positivity rate was 3.02%. There were 63 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
“Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing as fast as we can get shots in arms, and while that’s good news, the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers have to stay vigilant,” Cuomo said. “It’s critical that we continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing across the state to slow the spread and keep each other safe.”
