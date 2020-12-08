The rate of COVID-19 infection continues to rise in the region, as all four counties reported double-digit increases..
Otsego County reported 35 new cases Tuesday. There are 134 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized, according to information from the Otsego County Department of Health.
There have been 1,475 confirmed cases and eight deaths in Otsego.
Delaware County now has 100 active cases, after reporting 18 new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are seven people hospitalized and 298 under quarantine.
There have been 464 cases and nine deaths recorded since the pandemic began in Delaware.
Chenango County reported 15 new cases Tuesday, continuing a trend of double-digit increases. According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 89 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 430 under active quarantine.
There have been 739 cases and 13 deaths recorded since the pandemic began in Chenango.
Schoharie County reported 10 new cases Tuesday and has now had 260 confirmed cases, according the the state Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker website.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged a statewide increase in cases Tuesday, but said the state is doing well in comparison to others.
"As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it's critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients," Cuomo said in a media release.
He said the state has instituted a number of measures to help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, including a directive to expand capacity by 25%.
"The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation's lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations. If we work together and stay New York Tough, we can manage this pandemic until the vaccine is here," he said.
