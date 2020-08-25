The Otsego County Department of Health will offer free testing for COVID-19 to Otsego County residents from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 27, at Greenies at 2591 State Highway 7 in Otego.
The test, a nasal pharyngeal swab, will be for people who are not sick but want to be tested. At the drive-up testing site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and wear masks when pulling up to the testing tent.
Those who wish to be tested are asked to call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic.
Those who have COVID symptoms should not attend and should call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.
