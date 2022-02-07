Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 12 and older on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
Pfizer first or second doses will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. for walk-ins only. Pfizer boosters will be available also be available from 1 to 2 p.m., but registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p8jzdy3
Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines are eligible for a single booster dose five months or more after initial series.
Those who received a primary dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose two months or more after first dose. No Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available for this clinic.
Those attending the clinic should take a copy of previous shot records to prove eligibility for the booster.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
