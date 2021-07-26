The Otsego County Department of Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Otsego County Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug.6, at the EMT Tent.
According to a media release, medical professionals will provide the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.
"It's great that we are at a point where we can again enjoy the Otsego County Fair. We're excited to be a part of the event and to offer a convenient opportunity for folks to receive their COVID vaccine," Heidi Bond, director of public health for Otsego County, said in the release. "We encourage fairgoers to come see us for their vaccine, ask questions, and take advantage of the other public health information and resources we will have on hand, "
As of July 23, according to the state website ny.gov/vaccine, 62.6% of Otsego County residents 18 and older had had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 55.3% of the total population had had at least one dose. The Otsego County numbers trail the New York state numbers of 74.3% of New Yorkers 18 and older and 62% of the total population. More than 33,000 people who live in Otsego County have received a COVID vaccine, the release said.
The Community Foundation of Otsego County is offering incentives for people who decide to get vaccinated at the fair.
“We salute the dedicated work of the Department of Health, Bassett Healthcare, and all medical professionals during the COVID pandemic,” Harry Levine, board chair of the foundation, said in the release. “Pop-up clinics like this one at the fair make it easy for people who decide to get the vaccine to follow through and protect themselves, their families, and the community.”
Anyone who receives the COVID vaccine at the fair will be entered to win prizes that include $100 gift certificates to Brooks' House of BBQ, $50 gift cards to Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales, and day passes to Table Rock Bouldering.
The first 10 people who are vaccinated each day will get a free county fair grandstand event ticket.
People who decide to get vaccinated at the fair should have photo identification. Children aged 12 to 17 need to have a parent or legal guardian present. It is a walk-in clinic and the vaccine is free. For more information, call the Department of Health at 607-547-4230.
The Department of Health will also offer free bike helmets for kids, tick removal kits, resources and information on public health issues, and giveaways.
The Otsego County Fair in Morris runs from Aug. 3 through 8.
For more information on the Community Foundation of Otsego County, visit cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org.
