Delaware County will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Delhi on Thursday, Jan. 20.
First and second shots for those 18 and older will be available on a walk-in basis and boosters will require pre-registration at tinyurl.com/38yxexv5
The clinic will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at 97 Main St.
Those who wish to get a booster should bring a copy of their previous shot records to prove eligibility for the booster.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.