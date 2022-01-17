Delaware County will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Delhi on Thursday, Jan. 20.

First and second shots for those 18 and older will be available on a walk-in basis and boosters will require pre-registration at tinyurl.com/38yxexv5

The clinic will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at 97 Main St. 

Those who wish to get a booster should bring a copy of their previous shot records to prove eligibility for the booster.

For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200

Tags

Trending Video