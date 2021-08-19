About three-quarters of SUNY Oneonta’s student population returned to campus as of Thursday, Aug. 19, for the start of the fall semester.
Returning students and their families hurried around campus amid a steady drizzle Thursday, appearing to wear masks both indoors and out as they lugged in suitcases, boxes and duffel bags.
Caroline Knarich, a sophomore from West Nyack, said she was “a little bit anxiously excited” about her return to campus.
“I’m nervous because of the traumatics of last year, but overall, I trust the campus guidelines and I feel very safe here,” she said. “I have high hopes for this year.”
Knarich said she wasn’t too concerned about the campus-wide mask and COVID testing requirements, or the possibility that the vaccine could be mandated if the Food & Drug Administration approves the vaccine for full use.
“It’s the easiest way to make sure we all have a good semester,” she said.
“We will be allowing vaccinated students, staff and faculty to continue to test on campus,” said Kim MacLeod, SUNY Oneonta’s associate director of communications.
As of Thursday, 87% of residential and off-campus students are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to MacLeod. 76% of residential and off-campus students are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated students, staff and faculty will be asked to submit to weekly COVID testing, MacLeod said.
The testing site will return to the Alumni Field House starting Sunday, Aug. 22. The site was formerly used as a state-run mass vaccination site from March until June.
“I completely understand why these rules are in place,” said Emma Piper, a sophomore from Cicero. “If this gets the pandemic over with sooner, I’m fine with it.”
Her father, Jerry Piper, said he wasn’t at all hesitant about bringing his daughter back to campus, even after the school made national headlines last year as the home of the largest COVID outbreak in the SUNY system.
“We’re all fully vaccinated. I’m sure everything’s going to be fine,” Jerry said, joking: “We couldn’t wait to get rid of her, actually.”
The Oneonta campus shut down just two weeks after the start of the 2020 fall semester as student COVID cases soared, eventually peaking at more than 700.
Sophomore Sarah Izzo returned to her dorm Tuesday from her family’s diplomatic posting in Portugal for a second attempt at in-person classes.
Her mother, Kristin Izzo, who works for the U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security, said flying her daughter back to Portugal shortly after the start of classes last year was a hectic experience.
“We certainly don’t want to have to go through that again, but I have faith things will be better this year,” Kristin said. “I went to Geneseo, my husband went to Albany — SUNY is in our blood.”
Transfer students are scheduled to move in starting Friday, Aug. 20. Upperclassmen will return throughout the weekend.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
