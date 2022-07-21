Police said a coyote pup was rescued last week in Schenevus.
According to a July 21 media release from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, an officer was called on July 15 to the Schenevus Fairgrounds where fairgoers reported a coyote pup by the fireworks tent.
The officer used her catch pole to secure the animal and, with the assistance of the Schenevus Fire Department, got the pup into a box. They moved the pup away from the fairgrounds and back into the wild, the release said.
For video of the rescue, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc52w5zv
