State Police at Margaretville said highway workers were injured in an accident Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Andes.
According to a media release, there were two people in a state Department of Transportation truck and two workers outside the truck retrieving cones along the side of state Route 28 when the truck was struck by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man who didn't notice the truck had stopped. Police did not name the driver or any victims of the crash.
The 43-year-old driver was not injured, the release said. The driver of the DOT truck, a 53-year-old man, sustained a shoulder injury but was not transported by ambulance the release said.
A 24-year-old male passenger in the DOT truck was not injured, the release said. Two DOT workers who had just stepped out to pick up signs were injured when they jumped over the guiderail; a 24-year-old man suffered a knee injury but was not transported by ambulance, and a 27-year-old man suffered a laceration to the arm. He was transported by Andes EMS to O’Connor Hospital in Delhi for further medical care, the release said.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted at the scene. Impairment was not a factor in the crash, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.