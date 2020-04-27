Two people were severely injured in a Sunday night crash on Interstate 88 in Oneonta, according to Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon.
The driver and a passenger of a pickup truck were injured after colliding with a snow plow near mile marker 54 around 9 p.m., Pidgeon said.
“There was major damage to the front end, with cab intrusion,” Pidgeon said.
The pickup driver was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital and the passenger was sent to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City after a 20-minute extrication, Pidgeon said. No major injuries were reported for the plow truck driver.
LifeNet declined a request for a medical transport helicopter due to the extreme weather conditions, Pidgeon said.
Emergency medical services personnel from Sidney were the first on the scene after encountering the crash on their way back from transporting a patient from an unrelated incident to Fox Hospital, Pidgeon said.
The incident remains under investigation by New York State Police.
