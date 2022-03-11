When a Richfield Spring resident died this week, he left behind more than 20 cats and two dogs. The Susquehanna SPCA, an animal shelter in Cooperstown, got called in to help.
“It’s been another crazy week,” said Susquehanna SPCA executive director Stacie Haynes on Friday. State police notified the shelter about the “unattended death” on Tuesday, March 8, and staff were able to rescue animals the same afternoon.
The shelter was prepared because they had already been planning to intervene in a different hoarding case, in which a family with 40 cats was ready to relinquish some of them.
“We went out to the house, with staff on their hands and knees looking for cats,” Haynes said. The shelter brought back 20 cats and the dogs, but were unable to capture all of them. SPCA employees set up traps to capture the remaining cats.
Operations manager Darla Youngs was one of the workers who went on the call. She described the scene during a conversation Friday afternoon. “They hid in closets, under furniture, inside furniture. Some ran outside. One of our staff is excellent at catching cats, but it took a couple of hours. They seemed much more scared because their space was invaded.”
The cats included nine newborn kittens from two litters, and a third pregnant cat. Those kittens are now being fostered by volunteers, and will be available for adoption in seven weeks.
The other nine cats are in an isolation room of the Susquehanna SPCA’s new 11,000 square-foot facility, which opened in July 2021. “Whenever we get animals like that, we do a full medical intake,” Haynes said. The adult cats and dogs will be available once they are vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
Youngs and animal care staff member Lizzy Falk stopped to check on the rescues Friday afternoon. The shelter has given them all names from Disney movies — Maleficent, a year-old female with white face and black ears like the evil fairy in "Sleeping Beauty," is Youngs’ favorite. Falk held Lilo, a three-year-old female, who actually looks more like Stitch and was curiously looking around the room.
“It’s rare that we have a quiet week,” according to Haynes. Last month there was a suspected animal cruelty case, and her staff ended up looking at 50 cows and four horses. “But the horses were wild, so we spent two days on a hill, chasing them.”
The shelter has room for about 20 dogs and 40 cats, based on Association of Shelter Veterinarians guidelines.
“Currently, New York state has no standards or regulations unless you have municipal contracts” and those standards only apply to dogs in kennels, Haynes said.
“Animal shelters always deal with kitten season, when warmer weather leads to an explosion of kittens,” she said. When the shelter hits capacity, they have to turn animals away. “Last summer we had a waitlist of more than 500 cats. It’s the first year I’ve seen it grow to that magnitude.”
At 5 p.m. Friday, as staff were shutting down for the day, an animal control officer called and then brought in two emaciated dogs captured in Pittsfield. So instead of going home, some staff stayed to examine the dogs and give them fluids.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
