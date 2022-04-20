Crews scramble to restore power after storm

All afternoon Wednesday, convoys of bucket trucks drove down Interstate 88 and exited at Oneonta as crews of linemen and equipment operators arrived to help restore power in Otsego and Delaware counties after the spring snowstorm on April 19.
Utility companies and contractors used the Southside Mall parking lot as a staging ground.
There were nearly 40 bucket trucks and other utility vehicles parked in front of the mall after 5 p.m., and another 17 bucket trucks in a side lot around the corner. More trucks came and went on Southside Drive.
Fifty workers from the Grattan Line Construction Company in Billerica, Ma., had driven most of the day to come assist NYSEG as part of a utility mutual aid program.
The workers came from all over New England, mostly from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, said team coordinator Joe LaPeck.
Yesterday they were doing line repairs for Green Mountain Power.
“Finished at 10 p.m. in Vermont and we were on the road at 6 a.m.,” said LaPeck.
LaPeck had just arrived from a NYSEG field office with packets of maps and instructions on where downed lines had been reported. He opened the tailgate of a pickup truck as a desk and spread out a map of electric lines radiating out from the NYSEG Sand Street substation near Railroad Avenue in Oneonta.
Four crew foremen gathered around LaPeck, studying the map as they discussed field logistics. LaPeck handed out sheets detailing individual problems.
“This one has 25 customers affected, who wants it?” asked LaPeck.
Mick Vannatta, a foreman from Merrimack, N.H. grabbed the sheet and jokingly pumped a fist. “Yes! I can be a hero!”
The next sheet only had one customer affected. No one raced for it. Safety supervisor Micah Deshaies of Chester, N.H. was looking closely the map. “There’s a lot of lines not on the street,” he said, sounding concerned. Lines through woods and backyards were likely to be more difficult to access.
We’ll get out there and assess, LaPeck told him. Deshaies climbed up on the truck to take a cell phone photo of the large paper map.
“We’re just here to help, that’s all,” said LaPeck, as the foreman started organizing their crews. The Grattan Line crews travel all over the country “wherever they need us. It’s rewarding because we actually get to help people.”
By Wednesday night, when the crews headed to their hotel rooms in Oneonta and Albany, NYSEG reported 47,000 customers still without power, including 10,000 in Chenango County, 6,600 in Otsego County and 5,000 in Delaware County. The Grattan linemen will be headed back to work at 6 a.m. Thursday, LaPeck said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
