It’s hard not to catch baseball fever during National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum induction weekend.
The weekend remains a consistent moneymaker for Cooperstown businesses as tourists celebrate America’s pastime. Souvenirs, food, meet-and-greets with players — visitors have a lot of ways to spend their money.
Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Burke said via email Friday, July 21, that induction weekend is a much-anticipated, unique and exciting time to be in Cooperstown.
“There’s just a fantastic energy, being surrounded by people who love and want to celebrate baseball,” she said. “It’s certainly an important couple of days for our local businesses, particularly our accommodations, attractions, shops and restaurants, who look forward to welcoming all the fans and players from across the country each year.”
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday outdoors at the Clark Sports Center, one mile south of the Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees include Fred McGriff, whose career was primarily with the Atlanta Braves as a first baseman, and Scott Rolen, whose career was primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies as a third baseman.
Carl Erskine, John Lowe and Pat Hughes are slated to be honored with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, the BBWAA Career Excellence Award and the Ford C. Frick Award, respectively, this weekend.
Forty-eight Hall of Fame members are expected to return to Cooperstown between July 21 and 24, according to the Hall of Fame website.
Regulars return for another year
Many business owners said Friday that they anticipate a quieter than usual weekend — a Derek Jeter-level star isn’t inducted every year, so the crowds likely won’t be as large. However, they say it’s been a busy summer so far, and hope the extra business offsets things like increased food and labor costs.
Fans packed into the Cooperstown Veterans Club at 60 Main St. for a long-running baseball card and antiques show.
Don Flewelling, of Oneonta, and Bill Kwasniewski, of Forestport, have been organizing the show for 44 years. Beyond baseball cards, some dating back to the turn of the 20th century that came with tobacco, there’s pendants, autographs, bats, gloves and publications.
The show will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an auction at 8 p.m.
“Memorabilia collecting is a lot of fun,” Flewelling said. “If you do it right, you can make a couple of dollars. It’s Hall of Fame weekend, it all kind of ties in. But it’s fun. We do it because it’s fun.”
He said the size of the crowd depends on who’s being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and how far the tourists travel depends on where the visiting athletes play.
“You can see a lot of the same people every year,” he added.
A couple of regulars are Andrew and Jacquie Rosenthal, of Queens, New York City.
Andrew Rosenthal has collected a souvenir pin every year he’s attended induction week. He has about 30 pinned to a tan baseball cap.
“Just call me turtle,” he said, wearing his decorated hat like a turtle shell.
Unique items
Shoppers also were looking for practical items. Sharon and Alan Baranowski, of suburban Chicago, bought a bat rack from Where It All Began Bat Co. at 87 Main St.
Sharon Baranowski has been coming to induction week annually since 1988, and Alan Baranowski since 1992.
“We’re just big baseball fans, and we love Cooperstown,” Sharon Baranowski said.
Store manager Bruce Haney said he’s not sure what to expect this weekend.
“I heard that it wasn’t going to be really busy, as many people as most years because of the names, but I think it started out pretty well for us,” he said.
At the Cooperstown Distillery, at 73 Main St., adults looking for a refreshment could try this year’s induction ale — the only beer on tap — or a signature cocktail named after this year’s Hall of Fame inductees: the tropical rum-based Crime Dog honoring Fred McGriff, the peachy bourbon Gold Glove honoring Scott Rolen, a berry vodka lemonade.
Gina Baldwin, Cooperstown Distillery operations manager and self-described company mom, said that the business can be wall-to-wall people during induction weekend.
“They pretty much almost all pass us because the Hall of Fame is like five doors down,” she said. “It takes a lot of extra preparation and organization. We started working on some of these things a month ago, just for the three days.”
Some businesses are thinking outside the batter’s box and bringing in movie stars.
Seventh Inning Stretch, 137 Main St., scheduled appearances by two of the child actors from “The Sandlot,” Patrick Renna and Chauncey Leopardi, who played Ham and Squints respectively, for photos and autograph signings on Saturday.
“We do signings, we’ve been doing it for years,” said Seventh Inning Stretch owner Vincent Carfagno. “It’s a really popular movie, and we sell the product year around, and I thought this would be a perfect year to bring them in.”
