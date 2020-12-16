A repair of the culvert over Glenwood Creek on state Route 7/Main Street in Oneonta's East End is planned for 2022.
The project is a partnership between the state Department of Transportation and the city and is being designed by Bergmann Associates, an Albany architectural engineering firm. It will cost about $1 million and is being paid for in part by a grant from the state's Bridge New York program.
Oneonta's Common Council heard about the culvert plan during a special presentation at the council's Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting. The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
DOT Project Manager Jayme Szili and Bergmann Project Manager Tony Borrelli gave a detailed presentation to the council Tuesday, including pictures of the culvert's decay. They said there are loose stones and concrete, missing stones and other structural issues with the culvert, which was undersized to begin with. Because of the problems, the area is prone to flooding. Whereas a well-designed, structurally sound culvert should not flood unless there is a "once in 100 years" type of storm, the Glenwood Creek culvert is so damaged it can produce flooding even in a "once every five years" type of storm, they said.
The new culvert will improve the water flow, address flooding issues and, according to the grant program, must be a structure that lasts at least 50 years.
The project is expected last through one construction season that begins in the spring of 2022, Borrelli said.
The culvert is between Rose Avenue and Park Street, close to the city's eastern boundary. The construction will cause a detour off of Main Street for motorists, Borrelli said. He said the detour would be in effect for three to four months of the project's anticipated six or seven month duration. The detour would take cars south of Main Street on either East End Avenue or Rose Avenue and connect via Chester Street. Local vehicle traffic would still be able travel along Main Street to local homes and businesses. Some pedestrian traffic will also be diverted.
Council members expressed concerns about the detour, suggesting it might be best scheduled for summer, since the culvert is a block away from Valleyview Elementary School, and asking if trucks will be able to make the turns on the detour.
Comments on the project will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 29, and can be submitted on the city's website, via email at Jayme.Szili@dot.ny.gov or by mail at NYSDOT Region 9, #44 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY 13901-3200.
All correspondence about the project should include the project identification number (PIN), 9754.86.
The final design for the project, taking into account the public's comments, will be presented in 2021.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
