The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 2 in the town of Delhi to through traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, to replace a culvert pipe. The closure will be between Maggie Hoag Road and Herr Road, according to a media release. It is expected that the road will be back open by 6 p.m. The rain date for this project is Thursday, June 24. The traveling public should use alternate routes.

