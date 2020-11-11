As the number of COVID-19 cases rises locally and across the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday on bars, restaurants, gyms and residential gatherings in New York state.
Effective Friday at 10 p.m., bars, restaurants and gyms or fitness centers, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment, will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, according to a media release. Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go. The State Liquor Authority will issue further guidance for licensees as to what sales are continued to be permitted, the release said.
Cuomo also announced that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. The limit will be implemented because of the recent prevalence of COVID spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties, the release said. The measure brings New York in line with neighboring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The rule is also effective Friday at 10 p.m.
"If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you'll see they're coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes," Cuomo said in the release. "The reason we have been successful in reducing the spread in New York is we have been a step ahead of COVID. You know where it's going; stop it before it gets there. And you know where it's going by following the science. This is the calibration that we've talked about: increase economic activity, watch the positivity rate — if the positivity rate starts to go up, back off on the economic activity. It was never binary — economic activity or public health — it was always both."
He continued: "The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it's individual discipline and it's government enforcement. Period. End of sentence. I need the local governments to enforce this."
The Otsego County Department of Health is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at an Oneonta restaurant.
According to a media release, an employee at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar on state Route 23 has tested positive for the disease. The employee last worked on Monday, Nov. 9 and is isolating at home.
The restaurant closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday, the release said, hiring a professional sanitation service to disinfect "from top to bottom" and was scheduled to re-open on Wednesday.
"The restaurant has mandatory safety protocols in place every day including team member health and temperature checks prior to each shift, mandatory face mask use for all team members and managers, thorough cleaning and disinfecting throughout every shift and a dining room and bar adhering to social distancing at all times." the release said.
The Otsego County Department of Health is asking any guests who dined at Applebee’s in Oneonta on the dates and times listed below to monitor for symptoms through Monday, Nov. 23:
• Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 6, 4 to 11 p.m.
• Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nov. 8, 4 to 10 p.m.
• Nov. 9, 4:30 to 11 p.m.
Otsego County reported four new cases Tuesday.
Chenango County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and four Wednesday. According to a media release, there are 36 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 240 under quarantine.
There have been 472 confirmed cases and nine deaths since tracking began.
Delaware County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and five on Wednesday. There are 74 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 233 people in quarantine, according to a media release.
There have been 256 confirmed cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday and none on Wednesday. According to a media release, there are nine active cases on campus. There have been 66 cases detected on campus since Aug. 1.
