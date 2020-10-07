Cuomo cracks down on virus hot spots

ALBANY — Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus infections have been complicated by recent clusters linked to mass gatherings and houses of worship, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
With New York now in its eighth month of battling the pandemic, Cuomo said his administration has devised new strategies for confronting clusters in a way that will attempt them from rippling into nearby communities.
The latest plan involves 14-day closings for schools and tight limits on the number of people in houses of worships and businesses in some 20 “hot spot” neighborhoods where testing shows infections have been spreading.
One of the newest hot spots has been a section of the city of Binghamton, along with nearby communities, though most identified by Cuomo are in Queens, Brooklyn and the northern suburbs of New York City.
“A mass gathering causes infections; infections cause a cluster; and a cluster causes community spread,” Cuomo said, The new strategy is aimed at countering the spread before there is a further surge in infections, he said.
The tightened restrictions on those areas underscored the challenges faced by state officials as they impose new hurdles after allowing many businesses to reopen, though with limits on capacity. Movie theaters and Broadway shows have been closed since March. Restaurants throughout the state are now allowed to open at 50% capacity.
New maps showing the impacted communities were issued by the Cuomo administration.
The governor said those places now warrant immediate enforcement measures, and those violating mass gathering rules could face fine of up to $15,000.
Areas at the center of those clusters will be shaded red in the maps, and will be allowed to have no mass gathering, with houses of worship allowed to admit no more than 10 people, or 25% of maximum capacity.
School instruction will have to be carried out remotely, with restaurants only allowed to provide takeout service.
Places just outside the nucleus of the neighborhoods with high infections will be shaded orange, with restaurants allowed to seat only four people per table for outdoor dining; with houses of worship limited to 25 people for services, or 33% capacity, with non-essential businesses such as those dealing with personal services being closed.
A cautionary yellow color was placed on the next outer ring of the region, with fewer restrictions in those places; though both indoor and outdoor gatherings would be capped at a maximum of 25 people.
Cuomo acknowledged some outbreaks in New York have been linked to the activities of Orthodox Jewish communities, noting he has urged leaders to protect their congregations by encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing.
“People will die in those clusters,” he said.
The latest effort comes as New York saw an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rising to 705 Tuesday, an increase of 69 patients from one day earlier.
The statewide infection rate from testing stood at 1.45%, also an increase from a day earlier.
Cuomo called on local governments to assist the state in implementing the new plan by Friday at the latest.
The governor has said local governments cannot initiate their own orders to close businesses or limit gatherings without acting in concert with the state.
But officials in Orange County did just that Tuesday morning, deciding to close both religious and public schools in the village of Kiryas Joel, an enclave for Orthodox Jewish families.
Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said county officials issued the 14-day school closure order before getting the green light from the Cuomo administration, noting the situation had become so serious that immediate action was needed.
“If there is silence (from the state government when a local government first detects the need for closure) and you have an emergency, you need to nip this virus in the bud,” Neuhaus said. “You need to start, and then let the rest of the state catch up with you.”
He said he and Cuomo spoke later Tuesday and following that discussion “we’re all on the same page, finally.”
Meanwhile, the hopes of upstate county leaders and school district officials for a direct new infusion of federal stimulus funds dimmed after President Donald Trump declared that he put the brakes on negotiating with congressional Democrats on a bailout package proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Trump said the negotiations will not resume until after the Nov. 3 election.
That is expected to lead to the expiration this month of supplemental $300 per weeks federal jobless benefits for many unemployed New Yorkers.
Payments to New York for the second and final three weeks of the benefits through the federal lost wages assistance program began to go out to recipients Sept. 25.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
