Gov. Andrew Cuomo has delayed village elections across the state and ordered all schools closed for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village elections, which were scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 18, will now be held in conjunction wit the April 28 primary election.
"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said in a media release. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."
Cuomo also signed an executive order Monday, directing all schools in New York to close by Wednesday, March 18 for two weeks ending April 1.
At that time, according to a media release, the state will reassess whether to extend the school closures further and continue to suspend the 180-day instructional requirement. Schools that exceed the closure period without state authorization will not be exempted from the 180-day rule.
"I am directing the closure of all schools throughout the state for two weeks as we continue working aggressively to ramp up testing, isolate those who are sick and mitigate the impacts of this virus," Cuomo said in the release. "Every district will be required to submit a plan to ensure children of healthcare workers and first responders have access to child care so these closures do not strain our hospitals and that children who depend on school meal programs continue getting the support they need."
School districts will be required to develop plans for alternative instructional options, including distance learning; distribution and availability of meals; and daycare, with an emphasis on children of parents of first responders and healthcare workers. Those plans must be submitted to the State Education Department, who can amend or modify those plans in consultation with the State Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services at any time, the release said.
