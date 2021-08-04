Cuomo faces calls to quit over sexual harassment

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. An investigation found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, James announced Tuesday. Attorneys Joon Kim, right, and Anne L. Clark, lead investigators, listen. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)