Cuomo: Five area schools have not submitted learning plans 

Five area schools are on a list of 107 districts have not submitted a plan for in-person learning. They have until Friday to do so, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo on Monday announced the Friday deadline for school districts that have not submitted plans for in-person learning. Districts that fail to meet the Friday deadline will be unable to provide in-person learning this year according to a media release.
The Cooperstown, Richfield Springs and Worcester central school districts were on the list from Otsego County, as were the Andes and Margaretville districts in Delaware County.
The state continues to review plans based on set criteria, the release said. Districts that are found to be out of compliance were scheduled to get letters from the state Department of Health Monday and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plans.
"There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan — for those 107 school districts, how they didn't submit a plan is beyond me," Cuomo said in the release. "If they don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open."
He went on to say, "The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: It's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue.
"Parents don't have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."
Cuomo also said districts must complete three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their websites by Aug. 21 to be in compliance with standards established by the state.
