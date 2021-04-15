New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that more than half of New Yorkers 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than one in three in the same age group have been fully vaccinated. More than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, according to a media release.
"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts and commitment of our providers and volunteers, more than half of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than a third are fully vaccinated," Cuomo said. "You take the vaccine not just for yourself — you take it to keep other people safe. COVID is still with us, but if we remain "New York Tough," we can continue to reopen our economy and gradually defeat this beast."
Locally, Otsego County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 158 active cases and nine people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity average was 6.9% and the seven day average was 1.8%.
The county has recorded 4,171 total cases and 56 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 114 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 274 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,031 confirmed cases and 69 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported six new cases.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 117 active cases, with 19 people hospitalized and 233 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,168 cases and 46 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 18 new cases Thursday. It has had 1,538 cases and 15 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Cuomo announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 3,963, the first time under 4,000 since Dec. 1. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.
There were 46 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state's public health guidance, and they should be commended for that," Cuomo said. "Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it's critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity."
