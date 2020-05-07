New York tenants who get behind in their rent won't have to worry about facing eviction proceedings until at least Aug. 20 under a new pandemic relief measure put in place Thursday.
The new measures approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo allow the tenants to have their security deposits go towards rent obligations and bar property owners for charging late fees for tardy rents.
“I don’t want to see people and their children evicted at this time, through no fault of their own,” Cuomo said.
He said he hoped it would allow New Yorkers coping with financial strain to have a "deep breath."
State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said while the state's move does not wipe out the renters' obligation to their landlords, it recognizes that families will need time to recover from the financial setbacks brought on by the economic crisis that has come with COVID-19.
The new rent relief measure extends by 60 days one that had been set to expire June 20.
Morinello, a former city court judge whose experience on the bench included presiding over landlord-tenant disputes, said he endorses the state's move to temporarily shield tenants from evictions.
"There is no reason in the middle of a pandemic to have adversarial situations," he said. "This is a common sense move, and we're not giving away the store."
Cuomo, who announced the tenant protections in Westchester County, said his administration is seeking to also arrange relief for landlords in connection with their bank obligations.
The total number of deaths from the contagion reached 20,828 Thursday, after 231 new deaths were recorded since one day earlier.
Two months ago, to prepare for an expected wave of COVID-19 patients, state officials directed that hospitals suspend elective procedures, including cancer screenings.
But admission levels did not match the initial projections, and numerous hospitals have pared their staffs, with more than 5,000 workers laid off from their jobs.
The Upstate New York Healthcare Coalition, representing more than 50 facilities, last month asked the Department of Health to grant waivers so the hospitals can resume those procedures.
Gary Fitzgerald, the association's president, told CNHI Thursday that the Bassett Healthcare Network facilities, headquartered in Cooperstown, was among the organizations that have been granted waivers.
A similar waiver has been granted to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the Press-Republican of Plattsburgh reported.
Fitzgerald said it was important that his organization respond to the financial plight of the hospitals and their employees. "We were hearing our hospitals were losing X number of dollars per day, and the question became: How long can you do that?"
Health Department spokeswoman Jill Montag told CNHI said her agency approved the first round of waivers for the elective surgeries Tuesday. Those went to five health systems (representing a total of seven hospitals). An additional six hospitals got their approvals to move forward with elective surgeries Wednesday.
"We expect to be issuing more waivers in the coming days, as we plan for consideration for the next phase of reopening," Montag said.
Fitzgerald said it is expected to take at least several days for hospitals to schedule the elective procedures after getting the waivers. Patients can expect to face new protocols for testing upon arriving at hospitals, and staffs have to be in place, he noted.
Meanwhile, state governments across the nation are facing massive fiscal shortfalls as a result of the sharp economic drop triggered by the economic slowdown, with New York officials estimating the state now has a $13 billion deficit.
The National Governor's Association is asking Congress to approve a $500 billion package for state and local governments. Of that sum, New York could get up to $60 billion, according to some estimates. But it remains unclear if congressional leaders will reach agreement on the proposal.
New York's county, city, town and village governments are also seeking direct aid from the federal government as part of the next pandemic stimulus package. Many counties and cities across the state have already begun the process of furloughing hundreds of workers.
The Cuomo administration has also warned school districts and local governments to prepare for the possibility of steep cuts in state assistance.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
