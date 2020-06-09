Cuomo lambastes Trump for 'reckless, dumb' tweet on Buffalo activist

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo lit into President Donald Trump Tuesday after the latter contended the 75-year-old Erie County man who was pushed to the ground by police last week could have been an "antifa provocateur" out to disable police communications equipment.
Trump offered no evidence to support his theory regarding Martin Gugino, a veteran activist who was hospitalized after he hit his head on pavement during an encounter with members of a police tactical squad at Niagara Square in Buffalo.
Trump opined that it appeared Gugino "fell harder than he was pushed." He also contended Gugino was "aiming scanner," suggesting the device was being wielded in an attempt to knock out police communications.
During a stop in Valhalla, Cuomo castigated Trump, a fellow native of New York City, calling his tweeted criticism of Gugino "reckless" and "irresponsible."
The governor demanded Trump apologize for the "reckless, dumb comment." The tweet was posted before Cuomo's daily coronavirus press briefing.
Cuomo noted Gugino was still being treated at a Buffalo hospital when Trump made the comments.
"Show some decency, show some humanity, show some fairness," Cuomo said. "You are the president of the United States."
About two hours after Cuomo spoke, the President's son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter to suggest that New York has mismanaged the effort to restart the economy after the coronavirus lockdown.
"New York is always last to the party," Eric Trump wrote. "New Jersey is open, Connecticut is open....everyone that lives in this state is crossing state lines to go to dinner, get haircuts, etc., all while NY business suffers."
The Western New York Peace Center, a non-profit organization that promotes pacifism, described Gugino as a veteran activist "who does a lot of important work with the Plowshares, Catholic Workers, and many other local community organizations.”
Gugino's lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, defended her client in a statement to the Washington Post, calling him "a typical Western New Yorker who loves his family."
"No one from law enforcement has suggested otherwise so we’re at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such a dark, dangerous and untrue accusation against him,” Zarcone was quoted as saying.
Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Cuomo argued it was time for the nation to "reimagine policing," suggesting law enforcement needs to be in harmony with the communities it protects.
“We’re going to pass the most aggressive reforms in the country, the transparency of disciplinary records, banning chokeholds, giving the attorney general authority as a special prosecutor, punishing false race-based 911 calls," he said, adding, "The time has come for dramatic action."
“These are the issues that we have been talking about for a long time,” Cuomo said, adding that “the time has come for dramatic action.”
Cuomo said coronavirus infections have been dropping throughout the state, though hotspots remain in some New York City neighborhoods.
Five upstate regions -- the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and Central New York -- are tentatively slated to enter Phase Three of reopening for businesses on Friday. Should those regions get the approval from the Cuomo administration to do so, it would allow restaurants to resume indoor meal offerings. It would also give the green light for personal services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors to resume operations.
The Western New York region is behind those regions by about four days on the reopening schedule, after being hit with a higher rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the first two months of the pandemic.
Under the state's Phase 3 reopening guidlines, businesses must limit the number of customers and workers in their establishments to 50% of the maximum occpancy.
