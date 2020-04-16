Cuomo orders all New Yorkers to wear masks while in public

ALBANY — New Yorkers determined to stop the coronavirus pandemic will be able to do their part by pressuring others to abide by a new state mandate to wear masks when out in public, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
“People will enforce it,” the governor said. “They’ll say to you, if they’re standing next to you on a street corner, ‘Where’s your mask, buddy?’ ...in a nice, New York kind of way.”
An executive order signed by Cuomo requires New Yorkers to have masks or cloth coverings over their noses and mouths while interacting with other members of the public. It also requires both private and public-sector employers to provide their workers with masks if those employees have direct contact with the public.
The order becomes effective a 8 p.m. Friday and applies to all New Yorkers who are at least 2 years of age and “able to medically tolerate a face covering.”
The directive comes on the heels of an earlier Cuomo mandate requiring businesses to provide face coverings to workers “in direct contact with customers and members of the public.”
Offering one example of when mask-wearing is required in a situation outside of employment, Cuomo said: “You’re now at an intersection and there are people in the intersection and you’re going to be in proximity to other people. Put the mask on.”
He emphasized compliance with the order does not require having masks purchased from a retail outlet. Face coverings can be homemade, or simply be a bandana draped across the nose and mouth.
The governor pointed out he has no immediate plans to push for financial penalties against transgressors, voicing optimism the rule will be obeyed because “it makes sense.”
“You’re not going to go to jail for not wearing a mask,” he said.
The rule could pose challenges for law enforcement agencies, many of which have found masks to be in short supply for their own police officers and deputies, Peter Kehoe, director of the New York State Sheriffs Association told CNHI.
“This order also covers the law enforcement officers, the corrections officers and the civil enforcement officers,” Kehoe said. “It could be difficult to enforce this on others when in some cases they don’t even have their own equipment -- and the state doesn’t have it, either. So it is going to be a problem.”
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said a better approach to promoting compliance with a mask mandate is to hold the employers accountable “instead of hammering people after a worker ignores the rule.” For instance, when a store clerk sells alcoholic beverages to a minor, it is the store that faces state fines, the sheriff said.
“I think there is going to be a little live and learn with this,” Favro added. “Let’s face it. It’s new to all of us.”
To curb the spread of the virus, the sheriff said, it is also important to investigate instances involving people who have tested positive for the virus yet act in ways that “recklessly” expose others to the contagion.
“We have been doing a lot of contact tracing,” Favro said, noting there are COVID-19-related probes that are continuing and could climax in criminal charges.
New York’s mask mandate comes two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings be worn “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
Over the past six weeks, the virus has claimed the lives of 11,586 New Yorkers, an increase of 752 deaths in one day. Of the new deaths, 45 took place in nursing homes.
Cuomo said while the daily death count remains grim, the “great news, in my opinion, is we can control the spread.”
He noted about 2,000 New Yorkers per day are testing positive for COVID-19, an indication that the upward trajectory has leveled off.
“The fears of overwhelming the health care system has not happened, thanks to the phenomenal front line workers,” he said as the total number of people who have tested positive across the state climbed to 213,779.
The pandemic, he suggested, will continue until a vaccine is developed, though that may not be available for another 12 to 18 months.
In the meantime, Cuomo said, the state will move forward with a reopening plan to come in phases, His aides said state parks will remain open across the state, though officials in Rockland County, one of the counties hit hardest by the outbreak, have successfully convinced the state to shut two of its parks there.
Cuomo also said he has no plans to reconsider a temporary freeze on a 2% payroll increase for essential state workers staffing the state prisons and state hospitals. A group of GOP lawmakers, led by Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, urged that those contractual raises be issued to those workers.
Cuomo said the freeze must remain in effect because state coffers are barren, suggesting the advocates for the salary bumps take it up with federal officials. The governor has repeatedly argued the state was shortchanged by Washington in the recent $2 trillion stimulus package.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
