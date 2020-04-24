Cuomo: Pandemic will drain $61B from state through 2024

ALBANY — New York's fiscal condition has badly deteriorated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state now facing a projected $61 billion drop in revenues through 2024, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
Cuomo said the economic calamity has caused revenue to plunge 14% in the fiscal year that began April 1, translating into a $13.3 billion shortfall in the money the state had been expecting.
Cuomo, a Democrat, said the state was in "very strong" financial health before the virus reached New York "and then this tsunami hits and you shut down all the businesses."
The governor, for the second consecutive day, teed off on Washington's most powerful Republican lawmaker, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has suggested financially struggling states have the option of considering declaring themselves bankrupt.
"You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in real trouble?" said Cuomo, his voice rising. "You want to send a international message that the economy is in turmoil? ... I dare you to do that, and then we’ll see how many states actually take you up on it. I know I wouldn’t."
McConnell, who represents Kentucky, told a radio interviewer this week that proposals to provide federal aid to state and local government treasuries "needs to be thoroughly evaluated."
"There's not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations," McConnell said.
As for a reopening calendar, Cuomo offered no specifics as to whether public schools should stay closed for the remainder of the academic year. Some states have already opted to keep school buildings shut until next September.
Cuomo said he expects to make a decision next week on the school schedule.
On Tuesday, Cuomo appointed Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to coordinate a reopening strategy of nonessential businesses in Western New York. He tapped former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy to have the same role for the Finger Lakes. But the governor has offered no indications of who will advise his administration when it comes time to restarting business activity in the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Leatherstocking Region, the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.
Several state lawmakers advised CNHI this week they would be willing to help coordinate reopening efforts in parts of the state they know best, if the governor is willing to invite their participation.
Cuomo suggested reopening will be calibrated in a way that addresses the threats from the virus spread.
"We have the most dense urban area in New York City," he said. "And then we have rural areas that could be in Ohio or could be in Montana. We have areas where you have very few people, basically agricultural. So we have both, and that’s why I was saying we’ll do a regional analysis. Depending on the numbers, some regions could open up before others."
The current shutdown is slated to remain in effect through May 15. But because the virus is "remarkably effective," he said New Yorkers should be cautious, suggesting success in controlling the spread is "purely dependent on what we do."
Cuomo noted the number of new infections across the state, while dropping in recent days, remains "troubling."
He also announced he issued a new executive order directing the state Board of Elections to mail applications for absentee ballots to voters for the June 23 congressional and presidential primary elections. Voters will also get an envelope with prepaid postage so they can return the application without any cost.
Polling stations across the state will be open that day as well, giving New Yorkers two options if they want to participate in those elections, Cuomo said.
