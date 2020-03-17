ALBANY — As New York's total of COVID-19 infections reached 1,374 people Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected a peak for the outbreak may be at least six weeks away.
Twelve deaths have been confirmed so far statewide.
Cuomo said more than 10,000 people have been tested so far. The new total in infections reflected an increase of 432 additional cases in 24 hours. The epicenter of the contagion was in New York City and Westchester County.
Underlining the urgency of the situation, with New York leading the nation in infections, Cuomo said by the projected time the contagion peaks, May 1, the state will need 18,600 to 37,000 intensive care unit beds along with 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds.
New York hospitals now collectively have about 53,000 beds, with only 3,000 intensive care beds.
Cuomo said drive-in testing sites are being prepared for several downstate locations, including Staten Island and Long Island.
In an abrupt shift from a day earlier, Cuomo indicated he and President Donald Trump had patched up their relationship after quarreling in an exchange of barbed comments on Twitter.
Cuomo said he and Trump had a productive telephone conversation earlier Tuesday, with the latter agreeing to address New York's call for getting the Army Corps of Engineers involved in helping the state create makeshift treatment facilities.
"The president is doing the right thing in offering to step up for New York," the governor said.
He also said: "I think the president was 100 percent sincere in saying that he wanted to work together. In partnership, in the spirit of cooperation I can tell you the actions he has taken evidence that. His team has been on it. ... They've been responsive. Late at night, early in the morning, and they've thus far been doing everything that they can do, and I want to say, thank you, and I want to say that I appreciate it and they will have nothing but cooperation and partnership from the state of New York."
The governor said he has no plans for quarantining any New York communities. He suggested the most prudent course of action would be to coordinate responses with other nearby states, as has already been done with directives shutting down restaurants and bars and limiting the sizes of public gatherings, to avoid motivating people to go to places with less restrictive approaches.
"People will panic at the thought of being quarantined," Cuomo said.
After the leader of the New York City Council, Corey Johnson, insisted a quarantine for the metropolis is urgently needed, Cuomo said: "No city in the state can quarantine itself without state approval, and I have no interest whatsoever and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city.”
Cuomo also argued that any restrictions imposed on the public would need to be directed at the entire state.
While the legislative session was suspended Tuesday, and expected to resume Wednesday, Cuomo said he has hatched a deal with the Assembly and Senate leaders to approve a measure that guarantees job protection and pay for any New Yorker who has been quarantined as a result of possible exposure to the virus.
That agreement also extends to the paid sick leave mandates first proposed in the state budget, before the outbreak in New York, a proposal that has met with stiff opposition from the Business Council of New York State.
On another front, the New York State Police said it was suspending its employment fingerprinting and child safety seat check services.
The State Police said by suspending those services its troopers will be in a better position to "ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses."
State officials released the following geographical data on the number of infected persons so far across the state:
New York City: 644 (187 new)
Westchester County: 380 (157 new)
Nassau County: 131 (24 new)
Suffolk County: 84 (21 new)
Albany County: 23 (11 new)
Rockland County: 22 (9 new)
Dutchess County: 16 (6 new)
Orange County: 15 (4 new)
Monroe County: 10 (1 new)
Saratoga County: 9 (4 new)
Ulster County: 8 (1 new)
Erie County: 7 (1 new)
Schenectady County: 5 (1 new)
Allegany County: 2
Greene County: 2
Onondaga County: 2 (1 new)
Putnam County: 2
Tompkins County: 2 (1 new)
Broome County: 1
Clinton County: 1 (1 new)
Delaware County: 1
Herkimer County: 1
Montgomery County: 1
Ontario County: 1
Rensselaer County: 1 (1 new)
Sullivan County: 1 (1 new)
Tioga County: 1
Wyoming County: 1
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.