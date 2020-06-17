Cuomo pushes to make Juneteenth new state holiday

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will promote legislation to make Juneteenth a statewide holiday to commemorating the June 19, 1865 date when African American slaves in Texas learned they had been liberated.
Using his executive powers, Cuomo also said he is giving all state employees a paid day off Friday to mark Juneteenth.
Cuomo, though suggesting he would make New York the first state in the nation to make Juneteenth a legal holiday, lagged by one day a nearly identical step taken by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam, whose state once served as the capital of the Confederacy, declared that commemorating Juneteenth is “especially relevant in this moment in history.”
Cuomo’s move to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 2021 will require legislative approval.
Juneteenth has become an increasingly important date in the history of the African American experience. The date recalls a period when the nation was deeply divided over what had been the legalized institution of slavery. The fracture resulted in Southern states forming the Confederacy and ultimately led to the Civil War.
While the Emancipation Proclamation became effective in 1863, it was not implemented in places that remained under Confederate control. Two years later, on June 19, 1865, some 2,000 Union troops went to Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people were free by executive decree. The newly freed people would call the anniversary of that date Juneteenth.
Black New Yorkers welcomed Cuomo’s initiative.
Kent Garrett, a documentary film producer who now lives in the Delaware County town of Roxbury, said he fully supports the proposal.
“This is a progression in the arc of equality and justice,” said Garrett, a Brooklyn native who authored a memoir this year, “The Last Negroes at Harvard,” about the experiences he and his fellow African American classmates had at the prestigious Ivy League college. “It’s an effort to correct history, as we are seeing with the monuments, the statues and the effort to change the names of some colleges.”
The question of whether New York can afford an additional paid holiday for state employees at a time when the state is in financial crisis surfaced quickly among spending hawks.
Michael Kracker, director of the pro-business lobby Unshackle New York, suggested lawmakers look for ways to “offset” Cuomo’s holiday proposal by scrutinizing the current list of paid days off.
Kracker said while he is not opposing Juneteenth as a holiday, there is “legitimate concern” about expanding the number of paid holidays for government workers at a time when New York is reeling from a multi-billion-dollar deficit.
In order to declare Friday a paid day off for state workers, Cuomo issued an executive order that stated: “It is fitting that all New Yorkers join to commemorate such an important day in our nation’s history, as we take this opportunity to reflect upon and rejoice in the freedom and civil rights that we all share as Americans.”
The governor, after being occupied by the coronavirus pandemic since early March, has showed renewed interest in social justice and civil rights issues as the Black Lives Matter protests captured headlines in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
But as the virus infection rate continued to slow in New York, he said Wednesday it remains too early to decide whether children should return to traditional classrooms in September or continue with online instruction.
“We have to see where the virus is,” he told reporters.
On another front, Cuomo approved legislation prohibiting utility companies from shutting off customers whose income has been crimped due to the pandemic.
Consumer advocates had been marshaling support for the legislation. Richard Berkley, director of the Public Utility Law Project, said the measure will spare millions of New Yorkers from having to decide whether to pay rent or buy food or medicine for their families or keeping their utilities from being disconnected.
Utilities will be prevented from terminating service until six months after the pandemic ends, giving customers the ability to work out deferred payment plans, advocates said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
