ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government Sunday to use existing law to order private companies to manufacture ventilators, masks and hospital gowns needed to deal with an expected surge of hospital admissions connected to the COVID-19 contagion.
As the total number of New Yorkers who have been infected reached 15,168, Cuomo also said he is ordering all New York hospitals to come up with a plan to expand existing capacity by at least 50 percent.
The governor said the trajectory of the spread suggests between 40 to 80 percent of New Yorkers will end up becoming ill from the virus.
"It is going to be OK,” Cuomo said. "Life will go on."
Cuomo argued federal intervention is needed because states are now competing among themselves by bidding up the price for critical equipment, transforming the marketplace into one rife with price-gouging.
"I'm spending money right now we don't have," said Cuomo in arguing for immediate federal relief for the state.
The total number of people who have died in New York- the nation's epicenter for the health crisis — has now reached 114, Cuomo said.
Out of the 15,168 positive cases, 1,974 people have been admitted to hospitals — a rate of 13 percent, Cuomo said.
The state now has 53,000 hospital beds and the latest projections suggest the state needs 110,000 beds to deal with the virus, he said.
Also, beginning Wednesday, all non-critical, elective surgeries across the state will be indefinitely postponed to help hospitals absorb more patients who will need treatment for the virus.
Cuomo also said there are promising indications a combination of drugs used to treat people stricken by malaria has proven to be effective in treating COVID-19.
The number of infections in the downstate region has climbed exponentially in recent days. Cuomo, after visiting several neighborhoods in New York City, decried what he called a flaunting of social distancing mandates.
He also acknowledged many New Yorkers have not been able to have their applications for unemployment benefits processed because those services have been overwhelmed even with 700 staffers working on intake of claims.
"We have never seen a volume like this in any state agency, ever," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
