ALBANY — The state's moratorium on elective surgeries will be gradually removed for New York hospitals in regions where the infection rate for the coronavirus has been relatively low and where there is adequate bed space, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Cuomo issued a decree last month that determined such procedures were nonessential, prompting the furloughing of some 3,700 health care workers from their jobs at upstate hospitals.
That move was made to prepare the hospitals for what projections indicated could be a massive wave of virus-driven admissions. But for many upstate hospitals, the dire predictions were never realized.
"Now we’re at a point where some of the upstate hospitals have significant financial burdens because they’re not doing the elective surgery, which is one of the places where they make money frankly," Cuomo said at the state Capitol.
It was not immediately clear which regions would initially get the green light for resuming elective surgeries. However, rural regions of the state have had the lowest infection rates since the COVID-19 pandemic spread to New York in early March.
In an interview with CNHI, Gary Fitzgerald, president of the Upstate New York Healthcare Coalition, called the governor's pivot on elective surgeries "encouraging." He noted over the weekend he presented the Cuomo administration with a "roadmap" spelling out how the hospitals could safely resume the procedures.
Fitzgerald had explained to Cuomo that elective procedures could be resumed after the hospitals have three to four weeks to prepare for the surgeries such as cancer biopsies and joint replacements.
In his letter to the governor, Fitzgerald pointed out planning for bringing back elective surgeries would address "COVID-19 related safety and risk mitigation surrounding a second wave" of infection, as well as the need for testing protocols and environmental cleaning at the hospitals.
The planning would be based on guidance from the American Hospitals Association, the American College of Surgeons and other medical organizations, he noted.
Hospitals that have furloughed medical staffers include Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, Glens Falls Hospital, the University of Rochester Medical Center and St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse.
Cuomo said the state's new policy for elective surgeries during the pandemic will address the need for "balance in the valve and the dial."
"What happens if you have a need for those beds because of the coronavirus and you don't have the beds because someone is doing some form of elective surgery?" Cuomo said. "That's the balance."
The governor also warned Monday he will have to consider slashing state funding to the health care system, municipal governments and education if the federal government does not provide the states with a massive $500 billion infusion requested by the National Governors Association.
Those cuts could be as much as 20%, he said, acknowledging: "This is the worst time to do this."
His gloomy fiscal pronouncements came with more grim news on the toll taken by COVID-19, with 478 more fatalities over the past day, bringing the New York death tally to 14,347 since the pandemic reached the state last month.
While Cuomo said his administration is examining options for restarting the economy, he again offered no timetable beyond the fact the current shutdown remains in effect through May 15.
"The question shouldn’t be when do we reopen and what do we reopen," he said. "The question should be, let’s use this situation, this crisis, this time to actually learn the lessons, value from the reflection, and let’s reimagine what we want society to be."
In Washington, President Donald Trump revealed Cuomo is scheduled to visit him Tuesday at the White House. On Sunday, Trump had arranged for a video to be played, showing Cuomo making flattering comments about the federal government's assistance provided to New York.
"Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people," Trump said Monday. "So we look forward to that."
Last week, the two men exchanged criticisms, though their relationship has taken erratic swings from week to week during the public health crisis that has hit New York harder than any other state.
Cuomo, meanwhile, has been catching pressure from some business leaders and legislative Republicans to consider a reopening plan targeted at the upstate region, with proponents of the idea touting the fact it has mostly escaped the high infection rates impacting downstate New York.
"A one-size fits all strategy is simply not the best fit for upstate New York," said Michael Kracker, director of Unshackle New York.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
