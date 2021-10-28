Cuomo's exit, James' entry create competitive governor's race

ALBANY — Like most Democratic elected officials in New York, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, will soon be courted by gubernatorial candidates hoping to acquire his endorsement.
But, at least for now, Jones plans to stay neutral as he assesses how the field takes shape.
Reached by CNHI on Thursday, Jones said Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul are both "incredible women" capable of leading the state.
Hochul and James would begin the primary battle as the most formidable of potential Democratic candidates, according to a Marist Poll released two weeks ago.
Others weighing possible runs include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island.
Suozzi, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2006 Democratic primary for governor, is a moderate who has raised his profile in recent weeks by going public to endorse Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, the incumbent who lost the Democratic mayoral primary to India Walton, a Democratic socialist.
Jones said he will evaluate the gubernatorial candidates based on how he thinks their policies would help the upstate region and "provide the resources to the people I serve to make their lives better."
James, 63, signaled Wednesday she is about to make an announcement regarding her expected candidacy.
The state's Democratic establishment sought to avoid a primary slugfest, hoping to tee up a clear path to the party's nomination for Hochul, who spent 6 years and 7½ months as lieutenant governor, partnering with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In endorsing Hochul three weeks ago, Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Committee chairman, warned that "those who think a Republican can't be elected statewide in New York are foolish."
"I believe that a party torn apart by multiple candidates in multiple primaries for multiple offices will exhaust precious resources, divide us and make us weaker in a year when we need to be at our strongest," Jacobs told reporters then.
Veteran state GOP operative Tom Dadey, former chairman of the Onondaga County Republican Committee, was delighted to learn that Hochul may face a bruising primary in the coming months.
"I think the more the more in a Democratic primary, and it will help our Republican candidate, Lee Zeldin, no doubt," said Dadey, mentioning the Long Island congressman who has taken a wide lead in racking up endorsements from elected GOP officials across the state.
As for Hochul, James and perhaps other Democratic aspirants, Dadey said: "They will beat each other up, and there will be hard feelings at the end of the day. There will be a segment of Democratic voters that doesn't show up in November (2022). A nasty Democratic primary is good for Lee Zeldin."
George Arzt, a top New York Democratic consultant, said while James, who would be the nation's first African American female governor if elected, will have strong appeal to Black New Yorkers as well as to voters in the state's largest cities.
But Hochul, a Buffalo native, "has all the advantages of being an incumbent," Arzt said, adding: "It will be a fierce race. I'd give an edge to Hochul at this particular point, but it will be a close match.
By pointing her career at the governor's office, James would create an opening come January 2023 for attorney general. Progressive activist and law professor Zephyr Teachout, who unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2014 Democratic primary, is already preparing a formal announcement of her candidacy for attorney general.
Other potential attorney general candidates include Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Long Island, Arzt noted.
Meanwhile, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is expected to be a strong front runner as he seeks re-election in 2022, he added.
No Republican has won a statewide race in New York since 2002, when then-Gov. George Pataki won a third term in Albany.
But the battle emerging at the top of the Democratic ticket in the 2022 primary could create the best opportunity Republicans have had in years, said Vincent Casale, a GOP consultant in Cooperstown who worked on the 2018 campaign of then-GOP gubernatorial nominee Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.
"The Democrats are going to have to figure out who they are," said Casale. "They are in a fight for the soul of their party. The differences they are experiencing are pretty deep."
