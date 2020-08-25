The city of Oneonta’s contractor, JJP Slipforming, will install new curb along the north side of Center Street from Yager Avenue to West Street, excluding Maple to Elm streets and Ivy Court to Central Avenue, and the north side of Hickey Street, the city of Oneonta announced in a media release. Work is expected to begin Thursday, Aug. 27, and finish Friday, Aug. 28. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In preparation for the new curb, the city will remove driveway access beginning, Wednesday, Aug. 26, around 7 a.m. and concluding by 3:30 p.m., the release said. The City will begin restoring driveway access Monday, Aug. 31, and finish by Tuesday Sept. 1.
Additional parking can be found on nearby streets or in the Dietz Street Parking Lot. For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
